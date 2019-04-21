Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Jeld-Wen reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 446,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

In other Jeld-Wen news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $861,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

