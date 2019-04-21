Jane Street Group LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

FPRX stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.18.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.20. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 281.64%. Analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

FPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

