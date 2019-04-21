Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 230.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,822 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDS. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

NYSE:PDS opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $840.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Precision Drilling Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

