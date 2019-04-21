Jane Street Group LLC Invests $139,000 in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 352,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IGR opened at $7.30 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Asuka Nakahara acquired 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $30,253.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

