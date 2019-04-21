Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Asanko Gold Inc (AKG)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Asanko Gold worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asanko Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 350,209 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,600,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 1,367,823 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 19,123,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 4,994,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Asanko Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $12,581,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of AKG opened at $0.64 on Friday. Asanko Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

