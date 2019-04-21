J2 Global (JCOM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “j2 Global is benefiting from strong performance of cloud services and digital media segment. An expanding subscriber base for Humble Bundle is a positive. Additionally, j2 Global’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments make the stock attractive. Moreover, the company continues to strengthen its speedtest intelligence service, which is expected to drive subscription revenues. Notably, j2 Global’s estimates have been stable over the past seven days, ahead of its Q1 earnings release. Further, the company has a positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters. However, weakness in data backup business along with significant pricing pressure in the display market is negatively impacting j2 Global’s top line. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.20.

J2 Global stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $832,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,947.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $505,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,345.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,930 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 8,184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 372,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,861,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 26,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

