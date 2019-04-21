J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JSAIY shares. Barclays downgraded J Sainsbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

JSAIY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 118,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,603. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.