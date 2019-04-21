IZEA Worldwide Inc (IZEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 39 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

NASDAQ IZEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 80,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,510. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

