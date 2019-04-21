Isthmus Partners LLC Buys New Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 224.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

