IslaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $257,750.00 (ISL)

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One IslaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IslaCoin has a total market cap of $257,750.00 and $0.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IslaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IslaCoin Coin Profile

IslaCoin (CRYPTO:ISL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin . IslaCoin’s official website is www.islacoin.net

IslaCoin Coin Trading

IslaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IslaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

