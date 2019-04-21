iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $211.69 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $214.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

