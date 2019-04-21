iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Holdings Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $211.69 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $214.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5196 per share. This is an increase from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

