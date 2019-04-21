iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. grace capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after acquiring an additional 771,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $292.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $296.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

