Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“: $68 PT. Ionis is trading down -13% (vs. XBI -4%) after partner Roche’s (ROG-CH, NC) earnings call commentary this morning on the Huntington’s program. From Roche’s comments, we think definitive HD updates (cognition data, regulatory path) will not come until later this year or next, or potentially not until full Ph3 data (we estimate 2023+). We continue to think HD could be a high value indication longer term with high unmet need and get many investor questions on the program.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $2.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 46,904 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $2,818,461.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 77,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $4,679,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,205 shares of company stock worth $26,749,487. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,437,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.