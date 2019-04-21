IONChain Trading 32.2% Higher This Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a market cap of $433,330.00 and approximately $517,823.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00459001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.01080633 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00197786 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001584 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,736,922 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

