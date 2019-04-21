Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $928,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $69,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,482 shares in the company, valued at $127,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,006,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,745,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,874,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,679.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,256,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,894,000.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. 2,010,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,406. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

