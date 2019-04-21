Investors Sell UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength (UNH)

Investors sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $821.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $923.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.29 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $4.91 for the day and closed at $221.75

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,930 shares of company stock worth $4,587,133. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,291,000 after purchasing an additional 370,179 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,579.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

