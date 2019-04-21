Investors Buy Shares of T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $75.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.97 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, T. Rowe Price Group had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. T. Rowe Price Group traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $105.90

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $112.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $10,126,837.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,192,615.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

