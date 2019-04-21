Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (PVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.91 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

