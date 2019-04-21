Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VRIG stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/invesco-variable-rate-investment-grade-etf-vrig-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-22nd.html.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.