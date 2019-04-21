Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1055 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of XSHD stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

