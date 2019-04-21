Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

SPLV stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $53.29.

