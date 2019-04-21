Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $187.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

