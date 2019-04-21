Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (IMFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0854 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $25.70.
Read More: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.