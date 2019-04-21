Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (LDRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of LDRI stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

