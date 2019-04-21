Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0653 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of PFIG stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $25.46.
Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.