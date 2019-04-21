Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $28.00 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

