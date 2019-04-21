Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (VCV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 359,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VCV opened at $12.10 on Friday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.0481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

