Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $20.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/invesco-bulletshares-2028-corporate-bond-etf-bscs-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-22nd.html.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.