Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
BSCQ stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.56.
See Also: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.