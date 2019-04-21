Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCE opened at $25.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/invesco-bulletshares-2023-usd-emerging-markets-debt-etf-bsce-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-09-on-april-30th.html.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.