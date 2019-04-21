Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $24.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

