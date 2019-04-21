Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

