Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of BSCJ opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

