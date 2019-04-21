Intu Properties (INTU) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Intu Properties to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 92 ($1.20) in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 111.86 ($1.46).

INTU stock opened at GBX 101.70 ($1.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Intu Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 97.18 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.90 ($2.73).

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intu Properties will post 1476.00019331684 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total value of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34). Also, insider Ian Burke acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

