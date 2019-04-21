Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,943,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,580,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 133,324 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,266,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 494,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,580,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.38. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $23.64.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

