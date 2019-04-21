Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 11,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $934,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,974,727.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,302 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,735. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,351,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,677,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,614,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,674,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,828,000 after buying an additional 2,224,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,734,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,685,000 after buying an additional 1,461,030 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after buying an additional 1,407,479 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

