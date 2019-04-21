Intelsat (I) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat (NYSE:I) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

I has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intelsat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intelsat from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Intelsat stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of I. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 1,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

