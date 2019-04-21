Integer (ITGR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of ITGR opened at $70.89 on Thursday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $4,318,244.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,151.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,962. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Integer by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

