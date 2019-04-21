Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) Stake Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inspired Entertainment worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 292,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $29,370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

INSE opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.10. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Vitruvian Partners Llp sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

