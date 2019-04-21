Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) insider Alan Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.83), for a total transaction of A$116,700.00 ($82,765.96).

Shares of MGX stock opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Friday. Mount Gibson Iron Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.39 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36.

Get Mount Gibson Iron alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Mount Gibson Iron Limited (MGX) Insider Sells A$116,700.00 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/insider-selling-mount-gibson-iron-limited-mgx-insider-sells-a116700-00-in-stock.html.

About Mount Gibson Iron

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Gibson Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Gibson Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.