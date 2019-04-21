Insider Selling: Helix TCS Inc (HLIX) Major Shareholder Sells $30,906.00 in Stock

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) major shareholder Helix Opportunities Llc sold 15,150 shares of Helix TCS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $30,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Helix Opportunities Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 12,290 shares of Helix TCS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $25,194.50.

Helix TCS stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Helix TCS Inc has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

