Insider Selling: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) VP Sells $49,932.00 in Stock

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,690 shares in the company, valued at $444,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.32. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $52.30.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
