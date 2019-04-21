Insider Selling: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) VP Sells $49,932.00 in Stock

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,690 shares in the company, valued at $444,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.32. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 76,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

