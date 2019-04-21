Inseego Corp (INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to report sales of $47.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $49.10 million. Inseego reported sales of $46.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $223.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $227.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $272.40 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $281.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 227.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,027,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1,187.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 754,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,854,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 528,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,854,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 528,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.56 on Friday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.