Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,251,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after purchasing an additional 292,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,243,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 596,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

INO opened at $3.73 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $364.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.39% and a negative net margin of 318.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

