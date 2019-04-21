INO COIN (INO) Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and $1.74 million worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One INO COIN token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00019523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00456878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.01071817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00199179 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001544 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

