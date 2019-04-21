Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 613,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 29,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $8,050,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 183,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $259,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $204,225.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,256 shares of company stock worth $824,839. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

INDB opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.30 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/independent-bank-corp-indb-stake-boosted-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue.html.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.