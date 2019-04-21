IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 758 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $189.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total value of $150,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $150,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

