IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,539 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 28.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $7,324,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $282,051.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,714.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,851 shares of company stock worth $8,007,083. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

