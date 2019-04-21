IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,765 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 32.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,890,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,659,000 after buying an additional 1,678,438 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,039,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 125,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 160.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

